Boxing back at The Paramount

Boxing News

Star Boxing’s popular “Rockin’ Fights” series, returns on Thursday, June 15th at The Paramount in Huntington, NY with an interesting main event when Cletus “The Hebrew Hammer” Seldin (19-0 16 KO’s Long Island, NY) takes on former world title challenger “Mighty” Mike Arnaoutis (26-10-2 13 KO’s Atlantic City, NJ). The show will be the 27th edition of Joe DeGuardia’s acclaimed “Rockin’ Fights” series.

Seldin last appeared in the ring in June of 2016 destroying the very tough Jesus Selig in 1 round. It was the second consecutive 1st round knockout for Cletus and making it his 7th knockout in a row. Arnaoutis will be the most experienced and dangerous fighter Seldin has ever faced.

Cletus has gone through various ailments since that fight but is 100% healthy now and eager to get back in the ring. His fan friendly style and knockout punching power has attracted large, enthusiastic crowds to every fight. In an ironic twist, the Long Island fans pound out a thunderous “Hammer” chant, almost similar to the symbolic Greek war chant that Mighty Mike’s proud Greek fans shouted when Might Mike was a rising star.

Cletus knows this is his toughest test to date and had these thoughts about Arnaoutis, “I’ve seen Mike fight many times and he is a very good fighter who has fought the best in our division. I know this will be a toughie but that’s what I want for me and my fans”.

Arnaoutis is coming off 2 straight knockout wins in his home country, Greece, and is a veteran of almost 40 fights. Mike challenged for the world title in 2006 but lost due to a highly controversial split decision to then champion Ricardo Torres.

Arnaoutis is also a former USBA champion and has shared the ring with the likes of Victor Ortiz, Delvin Rodriguez, Chris Algieri, and Danny Garcia. Mike knows this may be his one of his roughest fights and has set up camp in Atlantic City to prepare for Seldin. Arnaoutis had this to say about the upcoming fight, “I’ve seen Seldin fight and I know he is a very strong puncher but he has never faced a fighter like me. I will use my skill and experience to beat him”.

Promoter Joe DeGuardia stated, “This is a terrific match between the up and coming Seldin and the highly-experienced Mike Arnaoutis. Cletus is in against his toughest and most experienced opponent ever. Mike has been in with some of the very best in the world throughout his career and this is the kind of tough and dangerous opponent that Cletus has been seeking.”

The fights begin at 7:30 pm ET! Undercard soon to be announced.