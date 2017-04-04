Boxing back in Richmond, CA, Saturday

Boxing News

By Lucas “Lukie” Ketelle

Square Vision Entertainment returns to the Richmond Auditorium on Saturday, April 8th with a card featuring eleven confirmed bouts with a four-man Square Warriors junior welterweight tournament headlining the event and crowning the second champion in the promotion’s history. The first champion was crowned in January when Alberto Torres knocked out Adam Fiel for the Square Warriors Featherweight title.

Headlining the card is Luis “Vicious” Garcia (6-1-1 5KOs) of Richmond, Ca who has recently changed trainers and relocated his camp closer to Richmond, CA to be close to his family while training after suffering his first career loss to Eddie Diaz in his last bout. Garcia will take on Julian “JuJu” Bautista (2-2-2 1KO), who has been in camp with Vasyl Lomachenko getting him ready for Jason Sosa, who fight on the same night, but in Maryland on a card broadcast nationwide by HBO.

The winner of the main event will face the winner of the co-main event as Eddie Diaz (3-6-2 1KO), who is coming off a KO victory of Luis Garcia in his last outing taking on local favorite San Francisco, CA’s Jhonathan Zamduio (1-4-3).

Also featured on the card is Lenard “The Cheetah” Davis IV (1-0-1) of Oakland, CA training out of the historic King’s Gym taking on Mike Melikyan (1-2) in a junior welterweight bout. In one of the best bouts of the evening, Cesar Lomeli (1-0) will take on San Jose, CA’s Chris Washington (pro debut) of Dreamland Boxing in a junior middleweight contest.

Richmond, CA heavyweight Fernando Caro (1-0) will take on Stockton, CA’s Kaz Barney (pro debut), Jasper “Smooth Jazz” McCargo (2-0 2KOs) of Oakland, CA and training out of Lightning’s Boxing Club will face Stephen Austin (pro debut) in a light heavyweight bout. Jose Gomez (1-1 1KO) will make his pro debut against David Douglas (0-1) as well.

The remainder of the card is as follows Richmond, CA super flyweight Iris Contreras (pro debut) will face Shurretta Metcalf (1-1), super bantamweight Dalia Gomez (0-1) of Oakland, CA will face Leesa Daniel (pro debut), Jesus Sanchez (1-1 1KO) will face longtime Sacramento, CA veteran Moris Rodriguez (5-8-1 3KOs) and Willie Shaw will return as well.

Tickets are available SquareWarriors.com.

Doors at 3PM, first bell at 4PM.