Boxing Buzz: Brook-Spence, Wilder, Broner, Pacquiao, Sulaiman

Boxing News

Promoter Eddie Hearn has announced via Twitter that terms have been reached for a clash between IBF welterweight champion Kell Brook and #1 rated Errol Spence Jr. The bout will take place in the UK at the end of May,

WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder scored a decision win over Alexander Povetkin – in a New York City courtroom. The Bronze Bomber was awarded $5 million after a jury decided that Povetkin did ingest a banned substance, which lead to the fight being called off. Povetkin will appeal.

Saturday’s Adrien vs. Adrian clash has been bumped up to welterweight after Adrien (Broner) was unable to make the original 142-pound catch weight.

Kell Brook is now obviously out of the April Manny Pacquiao sweepstakes. Terence Crawford is already expected to fight on May 20 in his hometown of Omaha, Nebraska. So it looks like either Amir Khan or Jeff Horn will probably face Pacquiao in April in the United Arab Emirates.

Congratulations to WBC President Mauricio Sulaiman who is celebrating his third anniversary at the helm of the WBC.