Boxing News

Boxing Buzz: Canelo an 8:1 favorite, Arum Calls BS, Khan scandal erupts

Canelo Alvarez has opened as an 8:1 favorite to defeat archrival Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. on May 6. The T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas is the frontrunner to host the fight.
Hall of Fame promoter Bob Arum told TMZ that all this talk of a fight between Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor is “absolute nonsense.”
The personal life of former world champion Amir Khan has already been tabloid fodder for weeks. Now an alleged sex tape involving the boxer on a Skype call has reportedly surfaced online. No comment from Khan yet.










