Boxing Buzz: Khan, Joshua, Klitschko, more

Boxing News

Former world champion Amir Khan made some major changes to his management team, parting ways with his father Shah Khan (who negotiated his fights), his uncle and his best friend. Now Khan says he wants to keep business and family separate and will be working with boxing adviser Asif Vali. He is currently training in the San Francisco area preparing to return to the ring this summer.

The teams of WBA super middleweight champion Tyron Zeuge (19-0-1, 11 KOs) and Isaac Ekpo (31-2, 24 KOs) have reached an agreement to fight each other on March 18th in Germany.

Juan “Churritos” Hernández briefly left his training camp at the Otomí Ceremonial Center to attend the WBC´s “Coffee Tuesday” for the 30-day pre-weighing in the run up to the March 4 fight for the vacant WBC flyweight title against undefeated Nawaphon Sor Rungvisai in Thailand. Hernande weighed 122.75, within the 10% limit.

IBF heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua and former unified champion Wladimir Klitschko were in New York City Tuesday to promote their April 29 WBA/IBF heavyweight championship clash in London expected to draw a live gate of 90,000+. Still no word on USA television. Joshua has a deal with Showtime, while Wlad has been an HBO fighter.