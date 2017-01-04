Boxing Buzz: Pacquiao-Horn next?

Boxing News

Manny Pacquiao vs. Jeff Horn in Australia? The Sydney Morning Herald is floating the possibility of Pacman defending his WBO welterweight title “Down Under” in April. Horn is currently rated WBO #2.

———-

According to TMZ, former world champion Victor Ortiz was charged with two misdemeanor DUI counts stemming from an arrest in September.

———-

Sad to report that longtime boxing judge Gale Van Hoy has passed away. No stranger to controversy, he was in his eighties and judged many world championship fights.