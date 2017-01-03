Boxing Buzz: Pacquiao, Saunders, Zeuge and more

Boxing News

The Manny Pacquiao camp wants a $20 million guarantee to fight Terence Crawford according to ace boxing scribe Nick Giongco.

———-

Billy Joe Saunders’ promoter Frank Warren says he wants to see his man in the ring to dispatch Canelo Alvarez, then unify with Gennady Golovkin.

———-

WBA super middleweight champion Tyron Zeuge defends his title on March 18 in a voluntary defense. Opponent is TBA. The German SAT.1 telecast will apparently go head-to-head that night against rival network MDR, which is airing a Robert Stieglitz fight.

———-

Deontay Wilder is a 60:1 favorite to handle Andrzej Wawrzyk on February 25 in Birmingham, Alabama.

———-

David Haye is a 7:1 favorite to beat Tony Bellew on March 4 at the O2 in London.

———-

Gennady Golovkin is a 9:1 favorite to defeat Daniel Jacobs on March 18 at MSG.

———-

Anthony Joshua is more than a 2:1 favorite to defeat Wladimir Klitschko on April 29 at Wembley.