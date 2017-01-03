Boxing News

Boxing Buzz: Pacquiao, Saunders, Zeuge and more

The Manny Pacquiao camp wants a $20 million guarantee to fight Terence Crawford according to ace boxing scribe Nick Giongco.
Billy Joe Saunders’ promoter Frank Warren says he wants to see his man in the ring to dispatch Canelo Alvarez, then unify with Gennady Golovkin.
WBA super middleweight champion Tyron Zeuge defends his title on March 18 in a voluntary defense. Opponent is TBA. The German SAT.1 telecast will apparently go head-to-head that night against rival network MDR, which is airing a Robert Stieglitz fight.
Deontay Wilder is a 60:1 favorite to handle Andrzej Wawrzyk on February 25 in Birmingham, Alabama.
David Haye is a 7:1 favorite to beat Tony Bellew on March 4 at the O2 in London.
Gennady Golovkin is a 9:1 favorite to defeat Daniel Jacobs on March 18 at MSG.
Anthony Joshua is more than a 2:1 favorite to defeat Wladimir Klitschko on April 29 at Wembley.










