Boxing Buzz: Wawrzyk, Klitschko, Schaefer

Boxing News

Fightnews.com® had a big feature story scheduled to run today from the camp of heavyweight Andrzej Wawrzyk. Of course, it was done before it came out that Wawrzyk failed his drug test and his world title challenge against Deontay Wilder imploded. The perils of publishing. :(

By the way, Wawrzyk’s trainer Fiodor Łapin stated, “We will ABSOLUTELY ask VADA for Sample B of recent tests – no question about it. I have to know.” (Przemek Garczarczyk)

The 16-year-old son of former heavyweight champion Vitali Klitschko was bitten in the hand by an alligator in south Florida where he volunteers at a national park. Egor-Daniel Klitschko needed quite a few stitches to close the wound.

Richard Schaefer’s Ringstar Sports has inked another amateur standout. 2016 Mexican Olympian Lindolfo Delgado has signed with the Los Angeles-based promotional company.