Boxing results from Medellin, Colombia

Boxing News

Boxing sometimes brings together people from worlds apart. One such example was this past Saturday where professional boxing returned to Medellin, Colombia for the first time in quite a while.

The main event saw Daniel Miranda (10-2, 7 KOs) of Panama stop Colombian journeyman Elkin Rosario in round 2. Miranda was making his (AK Promotions) debut and fighting for the first time out of his native Panama. The first round saw Rosario competing with the stalking Miranda landing some shots of his own. In round 2 Miranda turned up the pressure with a hard flurry of punches that sent Miranda crashing to the canvas where he was counted out.

The show was promoted by Andy Kim (AKPromotions) and Ramon Arellano (Arellano Boxing). Kim who is based out of South Korea and Arellano out of Nashville, Tennessee by way of Mexico. The two teamed up to co promote this show at the Coliseo Carlos Maura hoyos featuring an individual fighter of each. It now looks like this could continue on based on Arellano post fight comments.

“I want to thank the commissioner of professional boxing in Colombia Uriel Aguilera, and the president of the boxing league of Antioquia Amílcar Puentes Villamizar. They really were there at all times to help make sure everything was done properly. Mr. Kim and I are very happy with how the first show went considering this was our first go round. We are looking forward to returning for a second show here at the same location May 13th with an upgrade in the matchups on the show.” said Arellano.

The co-feature saw unbeaten teen sensation Rene Tellez Giron (8-0, 4 KOs) KO game Colombian Jose Flores in round 2. Giron just signed with Arellano about a month ago and already had his first fight under the promotional banner. Flores held his own in round 1 but things dramatically changed the following round. Giron charged Flores and landed a solid left hook to the body that sent Flores down wincing in pain and unable to beat the count.

The opening fight saw Jose Flores based out of South Florida by way of Cali, Colombia defeated countryman Ubadel Soto. Cortes clearly won the fight but the experienced 60 plus fights veteran Soto gave a solid effort. In the end all the official judges had it 40-36 in favor of Cortes, an MMA fighter as well evened his pro record to (2-2).