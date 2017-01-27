Boxing News

De Leon KOs Salinas in four

Unbeaten junior lightweight Erick De Leon (15-0, 9 KOs) scored a fourth round knockout over Jose Salinas (10-3-1, 5 KOs) on Friday night at the famed Sportsmen’s Lodge in Studio City, California. De Leon laid out Salinas for the count with a body shot at 2:47.

Middleweight Even Torres (6-2, 5 KOs) scored a six round split decision over previously undefeated Bryan Flores (5-1, 1 KO). Scores were 59-55, 59-55 for Torres and 58-56 for Flores.

Unbeaten welterweight Arnold Barbosa Jr. (15-0, 5 KOs) scored an eight round unanimous decision over Johnny Rodriguez (8-2-1, 5 KOs). Scores were 79-73, 79-73, 78-74.

2016 Olympic Gold Medalist Robson Conceicao (2-0, 1 KO), the first ever Brazilian Olympic gold medal winner in the sport of boxing, scored a second round KO over Aaron Ely (3-2, 0 KOs).










