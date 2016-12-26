Boxing returns to Worcester, Mass on Jan 19

Boxing News

On Wednesday, former two-division world champion Jose Antonio Rivera will announce a fight card under his Rivera Promotions Entertainment banner to take place on January 19 at the Palladium in Worcester, Massachusetts. The card is billed as “New England’s Future” and will feature local talent including Irvin Gonzalez (4-0, 4 KOs), Reinaldo “Bazooka” Graceski (4-0, 2 KOs), Chuck Shearns (2-1, 1 KO), Anthony Laureano (1-0, 0 KOs) and Brandon Montella (5-0, 4 KOs), plus a lineup of pro debuters.