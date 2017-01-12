Boxing News

Boxing starts in Panama on February 18

By Gabriel F. Cordero

World ranked and WBA Fedecaribe featherweight champion Bryan “La Roca” De Gracia (20-0-1, 16 KOs) and Jonathan “Terry” Arenas (18-2, 12 KOs) will face off on February 16 on the first Panamanian boxing night of 2017 organized by the local company Promociones y Eventos del Istmo in Panama City. De Gracia, 23, is #7 in the WBA featherweight ratings and has fought 17 fights since 2013 while Arenas, 29, has had only three fights during that span.










