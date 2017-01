Boxing News

Undisputed female welterweight champion Cecilia Braekhus aims to make a successful defense of her WBC, WBA, IBF and WBO belts on January 28 in “The Spectrum” Oslo, Norway. Braekhus (29-0, 8 KO) is meeting mandatory rival and WBC interim 147-pound beltholder Klara Svensson (17-1, 5 KOs).

