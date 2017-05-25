Boxing News

Brandon Rios returns June 11

Former world champion Brandon “Bam Bam” Rios (33-3-1, 24 KOs) returns to the ring to take on Mexico’s Aaron Herrera (32-6-1, 21 KOs) in the main event of a Special Edition of Premier Boxing Champions on FS1 and FOX Deportes on Sunday, June 11 from The Pioneer Event Center in Lancaster, California.

Televised coverage begins at 10:30 p.m. ET/7:30 p.m. PT after the Mexico vs. USA World Cup qualifier on FS1 and FOX Deportes and will feature unbeaten Mario Barrios (18-0, 10 KOs) in a 10-round super lightweight contest against Mexico’s Jose Luis Rodriguez (23-8-1, 13 KOs) and undefeated prospect Jose Miguel Borrego (11-0, 10 KOs) squaring-off against once-beaten Kevin Watts (11-1, 4 KOs) in an eight-round super lightweight bout.

“This is my first fight in Southern California in almost five years and I can’t wait to put on a show for those fans who have supported me throughout my career,” said Rios. “I’ve always given the fans a great show and I’m planning on picking up right where I left off and being better than ever when I get back in the ring. I’ve been training for a while in preparation for a great victory on June 11 on FS1 and FOX Deportes.”

“This is a terrific opportunity for me to face a fighter the caliber of Brandon Rios,” said Herrera. “He’s had a great career and fought many champions and I look forward to giving him everything I have. Fighting Rios is a great test for me and I’ll be ready to pass on June 11.”










