Brewer blows away Jimenez

Boxing News

By Kurt Wolfheimer at ringside

A standing room only crowd packed the Bayfront Convention Center to witness the continued resurgence of welterweight Prenice “Greatness” Brewer (19-4-1, 8 KOs), who needed less than a round to stop forty-four fight veteran Ulises Jimenez (21-22-1, 15 KOs). In the co-feature of the five bout card promoted b Ernie Bizzarro’s Bizzarro Promotions, talented lightweight prospect Thomas “Gunna Man Mattice upped his record to 8-0, 6 KOs) with a third round technical stoppage of Guillermo “Vampire” Sanchez (15-20-1, 6 KOs).

The twenty-nine-year-old Brewer looked to capitalize on his victory over journeyman Justin Johnson his last trip to Erie, PA when he stepped into the ring Saturday night with Mexican gatekeeper Ulises Hernandez. The former WBC Fecerbox title challenger had fought a who’s who of top prospects and looked to be a step up for Brewer in his comeback.

Brewer, who now lives in California, looked more polished right from the opening bell, feeling out Jimenez with sharp jabs and good body work. Jimenez looked to get back on the upper hand as he charged with a good one-two combo, but Brewer seized the opening and forced Jimenez to the ropes with a heavy six punch combination. The power sent Jimenez to a knee but he reached his feet at the count of eight. Trying to regain his senses, the veteran Mexican went on the retreat, but moments later a body shot, followed by a looping overhand right, returned Jimenez to the canvas for the second time. Jimenez rose to his feet, but wobbled back as Referee Chris Riskus looked into his eyes, forcing him to call a halt to the contest. The official time of the stoppage was 2:56 of the opening round.

“I am more focused now,” said a happy Prenice Brewer. “I have been out of Cleveland for three years now. I took my talents for granted earlier in my career. I changed a lot around and it has made me a better fighter.”

In the co-feature of the evening, highly talented lightweight Thomas “Gunna Man” Mattice (8-0, 6KO’s) continued his winning ways with a 3rd round stoppage of Guillermo “Vampire” Sanchez (15-20-1, 6 KOs).

Both fighters went at it right from the opening bell. Sanchez up went up top, but Mattice targeted the body. The power of Mattice began to show in the second as he forced Sanchez to fight backing up. Mattice rocked Sanchez in the early moments of the 3rd round with a left hook. Sanchez was game and slid away against the ropes, but Mattice caught him with a devastating hook underneath. Sanchez slid back and was wincing visibly. Referee Ernie Sharif spoke to him and waived the fight off at 58 seconds of the third round of the schedule six round contest.

“Our goal was to get him out of there. In the 1st round, I touched him, but not real hard. I could tell he was hurt,” replied Thomas Mattice. “My corner told me to jump on him in the second round. In the 3rd round, they told me to box him, but I said no, I was going to get him and we went and got him just like I planned.”

Cleveland middleweight Michael “Silverback” Moore (15-1, 7 KOs) had a tough time with York, PA’s rugged James “Thunder” Robinson but a 4th round knockdown and a point taken in the very same round appeared to make the difference in the fight as Moore earned a six round majority decision victory. Moore had taken the 3rd and 4th rounds, but Robinson continually outworked him. Robinson leaped in with straight shots and clinched to avoid anything coming back in return. It appeared to bother Moore, who tried to show Robinson he was fine by dropping his hands and chiding him throughout. A straight right put a surprised Robinson on the seat of his pants in the 4th round. Robinson went on the retreat and clinched to survive the onslaught from Moore and made it to the bell without any further damage. Robinson went on his toes, picking his well-timed punches that had Moore off balance throughout the fifth and sixth rounds, sending the fight to the scorecards. One judge saw it 56-56 even, but was overruled by the other two officials who saw it 59-53 and 57-55 in favor of Michael Moore for the six round Majority decision victory.

Super lightweight prospect Montana “Too pretty’ Love (4-0, 2 KOs) dominated a game, but outgunned Charles “Trinity” Stanford (2-2) on his way to a 3rd round stoppage. Love finished the show early as he dropped Stanford in the corner with six unanswered shots. Two hooks underneath forced Stanford to the canvas, as referee Ernie Sharif stepped in to deliver the count. Stanford was upset and reached his feet at the eight count. Referee Ernie Sharif looked into his eyes and immediately waived the bout off at 58 seconds of the 3rd round.

Unbeaten super middleweight Jose “Loco” Rodriguez (2-0, 2KO’s) dominated Erik “Candy Man” Plumeri (0-4-1) throughout on his way to a 2nd round stoppage. Rodriguez looked faster than Plumeri right from the get go as he tagged him with single shots, which kept the “Candy man” off balance. By the end of the first, Plumeri was taking a lot of punishment against the ropes. Rodriguez stepped up the pace throughout the 2nd with hard four and five punch combinations. A right up top and two heavy hooks underneath had Plumeri covered up and hurt. Referee Chris Riskus waived the fight off to save Erik Plumeri from further damage. The official time of the stoppage was 2:35 of the 2nd round.