Brewer headlines in Erie Saturday night

Bizzarro Promotions has put together an exciting night of boxing featuring some the rising stars in the region at the Bayfront Convention Center on Saturday. Headlining the show will be a six-round welterweight attraction featuring Prenice “Greatness” Brewer (18-4-1, 7 KOs) as he takes on Mexican veteran Ulises “El Cerillo” Jimenez (21-21-1, 15 KOs). The co-feature of the evening will be a six-round contest featuring highly touted lightweight prospect Thomas “Gunna Man” Mattice (7-0, 5 KOs) versus thirty-five fight veteran Guillermo Sanchez (15-19-1, 6 KOs).

Brewer, recently bounced back from a loss to undefeated Lithuanian Egidijus Kavaliauskas (15-0, 12 KOs) with a sixth-round stoppage of upset minded veteran Justin “Baby Boy” Johnson (6-13-6) in September at The Presque Isle Downs Casino in Erie, PA.

Now, at the age of thirty-one, Brewer is ready to make that next step up into the national level, but must first get by former two time WBC Fecerbox welterweight title challenger Ulises “El Cerillo” Jimenez in his return to Erie, PA. Jimenez lost a very thin unanimous decision victory against Fernando Marin in his last quest for the Fecerbox title and should provide quite a test for the former national amateur PAL champion.

Highly touted Cleveland lightweight prospect Thomas “Gunna Man” Mattice (7-0, 5 KOs) will look to make his fourth successful appearance in Erie, PA when he swaps punches with former WBC Youth Lightweight champion Guillermo Sanchez (15-19-1, 6 KOs).

Sanchez almost upended the apple cart of undefeated Hermonito Dela Torre (19-0, 12 KOs), who escaped with a razor thin majority decision victory.

In other bouts:

Hard hitting middleweight Michael “Silverback” Moore (14-0, 7 KOs) of Cleveland, Ohio will tangle over six rounds with the always exciting James “Thunder” Robinson (4-6-4, 1KO) of York, PA.

Cleveland, Ohio middleweight Fred “Dynomite” Wilson, Jr (4-0, 2 KOs) will be back in action against Savannah, Georgia’s Stephen Bass (1-4) in a four-round contest.

Undefeated junior middleweight Montana Love (3-0, 1 KO) of Cleveland, Ohio will swap punches over four rounds with fellow Ohioan Charles Stanford (2-1).

Ohio middleweight Jose Rodriguez, JR (1-0, 1KO) will battle it out with Lockport, New York’s hard luck Erik Plumeri (0-3-1) in a four-round contest.

Rounding out the card will be a four-round bantamweight contest featuring the professional debut of Cleveland, Ohio’s Aurel Love as he faces Kyrgyzstan’s Basyzbek Baratov (2-1-1).

Tickets for this exciting night of boxing can be obtained at www.erieevents.com

$50 VIP Ringside

$30 General Admission

Doors open at 6PM

First fight is at 7PM