Briedis dominates Huck to win vacant WBC cruiserweight world title

Boxing News

Cruiserweight Mairis Briedis (22-0, 18 KOs) claimed the vacant WBC world title with a one-sided twelve round unanimous decision over two-time world champion Marco Huck (40-4-1, 27 KOs) on Saturday night at the Westfalenhalle in Dortmund, Germany. In a bout that failed to deliver the excitement we hoped for, Briedis frustrated the normally aggressive Huck with his power and movement. Huck, who for the most part was taken out of his game, tried to up the pressure late to no avail. Briedis was simply the better fighter. Scores were 116-111, 117-110, 118-109. In addition to the WBC green belt, Briedis claimed Huck’s IBO belt.

The title became vacant when Tony Bellew moved to heavyweight to fight David Haye. Bellew was named WBC champion emeritus.