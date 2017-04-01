Briedis favored to defeat Huck for WBC title

Boxing News

Oddsmakers have set unbeaten cruiserweight Mairis Briedis (21-0, 18 KOs) as nearly a 2:1 favorite to defeat two-time world champion Marco Huck (40-3-1, 27 KOs) in their WBC cruiserweight championship bout tonight in Dortmund, Germany. Briedis, who hails from Riga, Latvia, is a -190 pick. Backers of Huck, who lives in Berlin, can get +165. Over/under is 9½ rounds. Over 9½ is -175. Under 9½ is +155.

Both fighters are 32 years old, but Huck is a veteran with more than twice the number of pro fights (including 18 world championship fights) and has mixed with far better competition. He has also been in a lot of wars. Briedis enters with seven consecutive KOs, including one against Dmitry Kudryashov-conqueror Olanrewaju Durodola.

This should be a very interesting fight between two big punchers.