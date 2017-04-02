Briedis, Huck post-fight notes

Boxing News

Newly crowned WBC cruiserweight champion Mairis Briedis reportedly isn’t interested in the IBO belt that was also on the line against Marco Huck on Saturday in Dortmund, Germany. According to BILD, Briedis didn’t pay the IBO sanctioning fee, nor accept the IBO belt in the ring after the fight. The Huck Team plans to inquire about getting that belt back.

Despite his uninspired performance, Huck says he plans to continue. “I’m too young to stop,” Huck told BILD. “I’m a true warrior. We’ll get the title back.”

After the fight, Briedis went to the hospital to see about a possible broken rib. He will arrive back in Latvia at around 5:30PM today.