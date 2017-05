Boxing News

The June 3 WBA heavyweight title clash between Shannon Briggs and Fres Oquendo in Hollywood, Florida, is reportedly off after a Briggs urine test revealed an elevated testosterone level. A letter from the Voluntary Anti-Doping Association (VADA) leaked to ESPN indicated Briggs had nearly double the allowable testosterone-to-epitestosterone ratio, which is considered evidence of possible doping. More details to come.