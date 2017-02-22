Briggs-Oquendo deal reached, date and place TBA

Boxing News

Square Ring Promotions and Hitz Entertainment Corporation announced today that they have reached an agreement for the Fres Oquendo vs. Shannon Briggs fight for the WBA World Heavyweight Championship.

“We are really excited that we were able to reach an agreement with Kris Lawrence and Henry Rivalta of the Heavyweight Factory,” said John Wirt, CEO of Square Ring Promotions. “It was a long process and a difficult negotiation, but the good news is that Fres will now have the chance to finally win the WBA Heavyweight crown. I want to thank Gilberto Mendoza, George Martinez and everyone else at the WBA for this great opportunity.”

“Fres is in fantastic shape and he is focused on winning this bout like I have never seen before,” said Bobby Hitz, President of Hitz Boxing. “I met with him today and watched him spar and he looked awesome. His preparation is second to none and I predict it is going to be a great fight.”