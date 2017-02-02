Briggs-Oquendo going to purse bid

Boxing News

The WBA Championships Committee has called for a purse bid on February 13 for the WBA regular heavyweight title clash between Shannon Briggs and Fres Oquendo. Negotiations were ordered January 2 with a period 30 days to negotiate, but talks failed to yield results, therefore the Championships Committee fast-tracked the purse bid. Percentages are 50/50 because the belt is vacant and the minimum bid is one million dollars.

The proceedings will take place at the WBA offices in Panama City and will be directed by WBA executive board member Aurelio Fiengo.