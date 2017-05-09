Briggs-Oquendo Kick-Off Presser

Boxing News

Report/Photos: Reynaldo Sanchez

The kickoff press conference for the June 3 Briggs vs. Oquendo clash for the WBA heavyweight world title took place Tuesday at Hard Rock Live in the Seminole Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida.

Shannon Briggs: “First round I’m coming for you. I’m gunning for you first round. As soon as the bell rings, I’m coming to take your head off. ”

Fres Oquendo: “I’m going to go at this fight to win and give the fans the best fight of the night.”