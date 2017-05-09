Boxing News

Briggs-Oquendo Kick-Off Presser

Report/Photos: Reynaldo Sanchez

The kickoff press conference for the June 3 Briggs vs. Oquendo clash for the WBA heavyweight world title took place Tuesday at Hard Rock Live in the Seminole Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida.

Shannon Briggs:  “First round I’m coming for you. I’m gunning for you first round. As soon as the bell rings, I’m coming to take your head off. ”

Fres Oquendo: “I’m going to go at this fight to win and give the fans the best fight of the night.”










    world boxing association

    world boxing council



    boxing news tips






    philly boxing history

    All contents copyright 1999, 2000, 2001, 2002, 2003, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017 by Freitag Marketing Services, LLC.
    The information on this site cannot be reused without written permission.