Briggs-Oquendo Ticket Alert

Boxing News

Two-time world heavyweight champion Shannon “The Cannon” Briggs and three-time title challenger Fres Oquendo will battle for the World Boxing Association (WBA) Heavyweight Championship in the main event of Backyard Brawl: Briggs vs. Oquendo taking place on Saturday, June 3, 2017 at Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Fla. Ticket prices are $75, $100, $150, $250 and $500; ringside seats are sold for $1,000; ringside tables with six seats are $5,500 and 10 seats are $11,000 (plus a $5 Facility Maintenance fee applies). All seats are reserved and available at all Ticketmaster outlets online at www.myhrl.com, www.ticketmaster.com or charge by phone: 1-800-745-3000. Doors open one hour prior to show start time. *Additional fees may apply.

The 45-year-old Briggs will attempt to make history by matching George Foreman, the oldest heavyweight champion ever, who won his final heavyweight championship at the age of 45. Oquendo isn’t far off at 44 years of age.

Shannon Briggs: I’m working very hard right now with some great sparring partners that are pushing me to the limit. Fight night will be a long one for Fres Oquendo…LET’S GO CHAMP!

Fres Oquendo: The trials and tribulations I’ve encountered for 30 years in this sport and 20 as a professional, are finally coming to fruition. They say third time is the charm, but the fourth is the holy grail and the most special.