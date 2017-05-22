Broadway Boxing back at Foxwoods June 3

Boxing News

On Saturday, June 3, DiBella Entertainment will return to the Fox Theater at Foxwoods Resort Casino, in Mashantucket, CT, for the latest exciting installment of its popular Broadway Boxing series, presented by Nissan of Queens, Azad Watches, OPTYX, and Christos Steak House. The card will feature a bevy of New England talent, including fan favorite Shelly “Shelito’s Way” Vincent (19-1, 1 KO) in an eight-round special attraction featherweight bout, as well as lightweight Matt Remillard (24-1, 13 KOs) on the comeback and welterweight prospect Mykquan Williams (6-0, 4 KOs) on the rise.