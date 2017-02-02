Broadway Boxing headed to Mississippi

Boxing News

With new insurance requirements having crippled smaller shows in the state of New York, promoters are moving their events out of state. On February 11, DiBella Entertainment’s popular “Broadway Boxing” series will take place over 1,000 miles from Broadway in Biloxi, MS, at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino, with the return of rising junior welterweight contender Regis “Rougarou” Prograis (18-0, 15 KOs), who will be defending his NABF title for the first time against Colombian Wilfrido Buelvas (18-6, 12 KOs) in a 10-round bout.

Junior middleweight prospect Eric Walker (14-0, 7 KOs) will fight on the undercard in his DBE debut. The 33-year-old turned pro in 2013, after serving 13 years in a Louisiana penitentiary on a conviction of armed robbery. Also returning to the ring for the first time since 2015, former light heavyweight title challenger Cedric Agnew (28-2, 14 KOs) will appear in an eight-round bout.