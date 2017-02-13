Broadway Boxing heads into the Deep South

Boxing News

By Scott Foster

On Saturday night, DiBella Entertainment left the friendly confines of the Northeast, staging their highly successful “Broadway Boxing” series nearly 1200 miles south on the Gulf Coast of Biloxi, Mississippi. In conjunction with Rite Hook Promotions and the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino, the 9-bout card featured local favorite Regis Prograis [18-0 w/15KO] defending his NABF 140lb title against hard-hitting Columbian Wilfrido Buelvas [18-6 w/12KO].

As a native New Orleans transplant forced to relocate post Katrina, Prograis thrilled his fans who made the short trip from his home state of Louisiana, and his new stomping ground, Houston, Tx. A powerfully built southpaw with an extensive amateur background, Prograis stole the show with a highlight reel KO, displaying both the power and technique that led him initially to the 2012 Olympic Trials, and now to the cusp of a Jr. Welterweight Championship.

The bout began in earnest, with Buelvas nearly clipping Prograis with the 1 st hook thrown. After slipping and resetting, Progrias stemmed the Columbian’s early aggression with lateral movement behind a short, compact jab. Undeterred, Buelvas continued to press Prograis, missing for the most part while forcing Prograis onto his toes. With less than a minute to go in the 1st, Buelvas attempted to close the distance and unload another wide hook, but Progrias parried with a shotgun jab to the solar plexus, folding up the Columbian as he screamed aloud before landing awkwardly on the canvas.

Buelvas continued to cry out, writhing on the mat and accepting the full 10 count from the referee as a bewildered Prograis stood stoically in the neutral corner. Buelvas was counted out at 2:07 of the 1st round.

“It was a jab to the solar plexus,” Prograis admitted, “he was 7 pounds over at the weigh in, so I knew he would come out real strong and be aggressive. I had a lot of people here from New Orleans, so I really just wanted to go out and box and show a few skills. A lot of people know me as a power puncher, so I really didn’t want to get the knockout so fast, but I just threw a jab to the body and he went down. I wanted to let the power come later, but I think he came in perfectly at the same time that I threw the jab.”

When asked if he had ever stopped an amateur or a pro in that manner, Prograis responded, “With a jab to the solar plexus — um, I don’t think so, no. I was really setting it up for the left hand, downstairs, but the jab came 1st.”

Will Hunter of Rite Hook Boxing reflected on the co-promotion, with the promise of reinvigorating the Gulf Coast boxing scene.

“In the south after hurricane Katrina,” Hunter recalled, “Biloxi was still a fight town, but the events fell off. So I decided to open Rite Hook boxing as a local promotional company, and set a 1-year, 3-year and 5-year goal. So far, I’ve exceeded all of those goals. Every show that I have promoted has been TV ready, and we are now working towards the future. The entire DiBella team — Ron Rizzo, Sean Sullivan and Lou — have all really helped to coordinate the event, and I really have enjoyed the partnership.”

Undercard Results:

Cedric Agnew TKO2 Martin Verdin

Eric Walker TKO2 Zack Kuhn

Pablo Cruz TKO1 Markale Duncan

Cody Richard W6 Bobby Hill

Craig Callaghan TKO2 Starr Johnson

Mike Bissett W6 Jimmy Owensby

Charles Dale KO1 Adrian Miles

Deon Nicholson TKO1 Tirik Johnson