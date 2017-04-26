Broadway Boxing returns to NYC

Boxing News

On Thursday, May 18, DiBella Entertainment's popular Broadway Boxing series will make its long-awaited return to New York for the first time in almost a year with a special edition, one-time-only event, held at Brooklyn's historic Paramount Theater at Long Island University. Brooklyn's undefeated female sensation Heather "The Heat" Hardy will appear in a special attraction eight-round featherweight rematch versus Hungary's Edina "DNA" Kiss to go along with a stacked undercard featuring 2016 Olympian Charles Conwell, 15-0 prospect Eric Walker, and Irish favorite Noel Murphy.

“The insurance requirements in New York have kept DiBella Entertainment’s flagship series and almost all club shows out of New York for the past year because they just aren’t financially viable,” said Lou DiBella, President of DiBella Entertainment. “But the public clamoring has been too great to ignore; we are going to plant our flag for one night and we hope boxing fans come out and support live boxing featuring homegrown and world class talent.”