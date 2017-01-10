Broner-Granados Cincinnati Presser

Boxing News

Former four-division world champion Adrien Broner hosted a press conference in his hometown of Cincinnati Tuesday as he prepares to return home to face hard-hitting contender Adrian Granados on Saturday, February 18 from the Cintas Center at Xavier University and live on Showtime.

Adrien Broner: “I know that I have what it takes to take over boxing. To do that I need to focus 100 percent on boxing and crafting my skills. That’s my mindset and that’s what I’m focused on…I’ve been on the downside and the upside of boxing, but my name has made it through. I’m not going to take my talent for granted and I’m going to change for the better…it’s great to have Floyd and Mayweather Promotions involved in this event. Floyd has always supported me and I owe him a lot. He’s really been a mentor to me. He’s helped me stay level-headed throughout everything.”

Adrian Granados: “I was in camp with Adrien Broner when he fought Marcos Maidana, so I know him pretty well. I’ve been compared to Maidana, but everyone has their own style. I’m going to get this win my own way…I don’t like going to the judges’ scorecard and fighting in his hometown, I’m going to try to get a knockout. I have to do anything in my power to keep the fight out of the judges’ hands.”

Floyd Mayweather: “I’m proud of Adrien Broner. He’s had a minor setback leading to a major comeback. He’s going to come back better than ever. But he can’t overlook this opponent. You can look up and all of a sudden you’re down.”