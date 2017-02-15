Boxing News

Broner-Granados undercard announced

Unbeaten prospect Jamontay Clark (10-0, 6 KOs) meets Nicaragua’s Santos Benavides (25-11-2, 19 KOs) in an eight-round bout that highlights an exciting undercard on Saturday, February 18 from the Cintas Center at Xavier University in Cincinnati.

Additional action will feature unbeaten Indianapolis-native Curtis Hill Jr. (9-0, 4 KOs) in a six-round light heavyweight bout against Cory Dulaney (5-3-1, 1 KO) and unbeaten Cincinnati-native Santino Turnbow (3-0, 2 KOs) taking on Joe Miller Jr. (1-1) in a four-round cruiserweight showdown.

Rounding out the night is Cincinnati’s Desmons Jarman and Honduras-native David Quay in a four-round super featherweight and Atlanta’s Tra-Kwon Pettis (5-2, 1 KO) facing Milwaukee’s Mike Fowler (5-4, 2 KOs) in a four-round lightweight contest.

Adrien Broner vs. Adrian Granados will take place Saturday, February 18 from the Cintas Center at Xavier University in Cincinnati, Ohio, live on Showtime.










