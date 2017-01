Boxing News

Four-division world champion Adrien Broner (32-2, 24 KOs) takes on Adrian Granados (18-4-2, 12 KOs) February 18 in a matchup of world-ranked 140-pound contenders. Showtime will televise. No official site yet, but it looks like Xavier University in Broner’s hometown of Cincinnati, Ohio. Broner is rated WBC #4, Granados is WBA #4, WBC #7.