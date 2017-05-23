Broner in jail, Mikey Garcia next for AB?

Boxing News

Two Adrien Broner news tidbits. Broner is currently serving three days in jail at the Kenton County Detention Center in Covington, Kentucky. According to FOX 19, AB is behind bars for contempt after missing some court appearances in relation a 2014 bar arrest.

Also, the buzz on social media is that a Broner clash with WBC lightweight champ Mikey Garcia could be in the works for July. That could be interesting.