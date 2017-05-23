Boxing News

Broner in jail, Mikey Garcia next for AB?

Two Adrien Broner news tidbits. Broner is currently serving three days in jail at the Kenton County Detention Center in Covington, Kentucky. According to FOX 19, AB is behind bars for contempt after missing some court appearances in relation a 2014 bar arrest.

Also, the buzz on social media is that a Broner clash with WBC lightweight champ Mikey Garcia could be in the works for July. That could be interesting.










    world boxing association

    world boxing council



    boxing news tips






    philly boxing history

    All contents copyright 1999, 2000, 2001, 2002, 2003, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017 by Freitag Marketing Services, LLC.
    The information on this site cannot be reused without written permission.