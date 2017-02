Boxing News

A purse bid for a fight between IBF welterweight champion Kell Brook (36-1, 25 KOs) and mandatory challenger Errol Spence Jr. (21-0, 18 KOs) will now take place on February 14 at IBF headquarters in Springfield, New Jersey. The purse bid was originally slated for today, but both camps Eddie Heard (Brook) and Tom Brown (Spence) requested the additional week.