Adrien defeats Adrian in split decision; Browne KOs Williams in six

Boxing News

Former four division world champion Adrien Broner (33-2, 24 KOs) scored a ten round split decision over WBA #4, WBC #7 super lightweight Adrian Granados (18-5-2, 11 KOs) on Saturday night at the Cintas Center, Cincinnati, Ohio. Throughout the fight Broner and Granados traded punches with Broner coming out slightly ahead. Broner won by scores of 97-93, 96-94 for Broner and 95-95 for Granados.

WBC #11, WBO #11, IBF# 13 light heavyweight Marcus Browne (19-0, 14 KOs) scored a sixth round knockout over WBC #15 Thomas Williams Jr. (20-3, 14 KOs). Browne dropped Williams in round two, then hit him when he was down and was deducted a point. In round four Browne controlled the action, dropping Williams again with a right hook. In round six Browne knocked down Williams for the third time, however this time Williams stayed on the canvas. Time was 0:42.