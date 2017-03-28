Browne, Sirimongkol return in Singapore

Boxing News

Super welterweight contenders Tommy Browne (32-6-2, 12 KOs) and Sirmingkhon Iamthuam AKA Sirimongkol Singwancha (91-3, 57 KOs) are set to vie in separate bouts on May 27 in Singapore, as part of Ringstar Management´s The Roar of Singapore II promotion.

Browne (34), a former WBC and WBA world title challenger, will take on Alexander Bajawa (41-3-4, 14 KOs) for the vacant UBO International title.

Iamthuam has one of the most incredible records in boxing. He is a former WBC world champion at bantamweight and super featherweight, and amazingly been able to move up another four weight divisions while continuing to operate at world class level.

In 2007 he won the PABA super lightweight title, in 2012 he captured the WBC Asian Boxing Council continental welterweight title, and in 2014 the claimed WBO Asia-Pacific titles at both welterweight and super welterweight.

In his ninety-fifth (!) professional bout, the 39-year-old from Nakhon Ratchasima in North-East Thailand, will square off with heavy-handed Larry Siwu (24-7, 20 KOs) for the vacant UBO Inter-Continental super welterweight crown.

The Roar of Singapore II will be headlined by four UBO World Championship fights, including World Light Heavyweight Champion Ryan Ford (11-0, 7 KOs) defending his title against Robert Berridge (29-6-1, 21 KOs) from New Zealand.

Also confirmed is Renold Quinland (11-2, 7 KOs) vs. Manny Siaca (25-8, 20 KOs) for the vacant UBO World Super Middleweight title, and all-in-all no less than nine (!) UBO title fights will take place.

An official announcement of The Roar of Singapore II, including venue, ticket-information and TV details, is forthcoming in the near future.