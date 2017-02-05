Bryant, Freeman demolish foes in Wilson, NC

Boxing News

Wilson, North Carolina, located 40 miles east of the state capital Raleigh, hosted a professional boxing card at the Bill Ellis Convention Center on Saturday night. Fans went home happy as local favorites Austin “Babyface Assassin” Bryant and Jamar “DaTruth” Freeman scored knockout wins.

Cruiserweight Bryant (3-0, 3 KOs), who was returning to the ring after a six-month layoff, made quick work of Akeem Brown (0-2) scoring a punishing second round KO. Middleweight Freeman (15-5, 8 KOs) scored a first round KO with a body shot against late sub Miguel Queliz (6-4-1, 3 KOs).

Wilson Fight Night “Small Town Big Dreams” was the first professional boxing show to be held in Wilson, NC in ten years. The Top Catz Boxing event attracted a capacity crowd. Their next show is scheduled for April 27 at The Armory in Durham, NC.