Burns vs. Indongo unification clash?

Boxing News

WBA super lightweight champion Ricky Burns (41-5-1, 14 KOs) and IBF jr welterweight champion Julius Indongo (21-0, 11 KOs) could meet in a 140-pound title unification clash. Fightnews.com® has been informed that talks are underway. From the IBF end, a unification supersedes a mandatory so Indongo could do it. He won the title with a spectacular first round KO over reigning champ Eduard Troyanovsky earlier this month. Burns was last seen in the ring defeating #1 ranked Kiryl Relikh in October.