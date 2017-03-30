Buthelezi defends IBO belt against Aviles

Boxing News

By Ron Jackson

South Africa’s Gideon Buthelezi makes the second defense of his IBO junior bantamweight belt when he meets Angel Aviles from Mexico at the Kempton Park Indoor Sports Centre on Friday night. The fight will shown live in South Africa on SS9 from 7pm to 10pm.

The 30-year-old Buthelezi who has a record of 18-5, 4 KOs, since making his pro debut on July 21 2006, has won a multitude of titles amongst which are the South African strawweight, WBO Africa strawweight, IBO strawweight, IBO junior flyweight, IBO Africa bantamweight, WBA Pan African junior bantamweight and IBO junior bantamweight belt on two occasions.

Aviles 12-4-1, 2 KOs who was born Angel Aviles Armenta made his pro debut in June 2007, lost 4 of his first 11 fights. However, he has remained unbeaten in his last six with five wins and one draw.

The draw came against Victor Emmanuel Olivo in July 2016 who had a record of 10-1 going into the fight. In his last two fights he has scored victories over Enrique Silva (6-4) and Edurado Hernandez (15-5) for the WBC Fecombox junior bantamweight title.

Aviles who will be having his first fight outside his home country is ranked at number twenty-nine by the IBO.

As neither fighter is a big puncher the odds are that Buthelezi will retain his belt with a 12 round points decision.

The junior bantamweight champions from the four major organizations are WBA Khalid Yafai (England), WBC Wisakil Wangek (Thailand), WBO Naoya Inoue (Japan) and IBF Jerwin Ancajas (Philippines).

In the main supporting bout Alfonso Tissen and Xolani Mvubu meet over 12 rounds for the African Boxing Union middleweight title.

The tournament is presented Ayanda Matiti of Xaba Promotions Events in partnership with the Gauteng Gambling Board.