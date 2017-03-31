Buthelezi outscores Aviles, retains IBO belt

Boxing News

By Ron Jackson

South Africa’s Gideon Buthelezi retained his IBF junior bantamweight belt on a unanimous 12 round points decision when he outclassed Angel Aviles of Mexico at the Kempton Park Indoor Sports Centre on Friday night.

Judges Patrick Mokondwa (Zimbabwe) and Roger Barnor (Ghana) scored it 119-109 and 118-110, whilst judge Ace Makhaluza had it a rather close 115-113.

Taking into account that Aviles was deducted a point for a low blow in the sixth round by referee Deon Dwarte (S.A), who did a good job as third man, this could have been a one point fight according Makhaluza.

Fighting from the southpaw stance the 30-year-old Buthelezi (52.00 kg) took control from the opening bell as he frustrated Aviles (52.19 kg) with his constant movement in and out around the ring as he piled up the points with his right jab.

Aviles who is listed at number twenty nine by the IBO made the mistake of following his elusive opponent around the ring, swinging wildly with lefts and rights, and even went down to the canvas when he missed on one occasion.

The Mexican who never ever looked like wining the fight saw his record drop to 12-5-1; 2 as listed on Boxrec. It was announced from the ring as 17-5-1; 5 before the fight.

Buthelezi improved his record to 19-5-1; 4.

Buthelezi is a class fighter and it would be interesting to see him in with one of the champions from the major organisations, who are Khalid Yafai (WBA), Wisakil Wangek (WBC), Naoya Inoue (WBO) and Jerwin Ancajas (IBF).

In the main supporting bout Xolani Mvubu took more time walking into the ring from the dressing room than he spent in the ring, when he was knocked out in the third round by Alfonso Tissen in a clash for the vacant African Boxing Union middleweight title.

Both fighters came out throwing bombs in the first round but from round two it was the more accurate punching of Tissen (72.55 kg) who began to dominate before he landed a right to the jaw of the well-muscled Mvubu (71.35 kg), that sent him down on his side in the third round to be counted out by referee Ben Ncapayi.

Tissen improved his record 10-1-1; 7 and Mvubu’s record dropped 11-9-3; 4.