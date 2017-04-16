Butt, Draw in Cache Creek card

Boxing News

By Jim Jenkins, Courtesy of Sacramento Bee

Former world super-flyweight champion Rodrigo Guerrero (25-6-2) of Mexico suffered a flash first-round knockdown, then was butted unintentionally early in the second round by Mike Ruiz Jr. (11-4-3) of Fresno, causing a gashed eye and forcing a technical draw in their main event Saturday night at Cache Creek Casino Resort in Brooks, Calif.

Promoters Don Chargin and Paco Damian said there is a rematch clause in the bantamweights’ contract for another 10-rounder, so a second chance looms to fight for the International Boxing Association Americas vacant title.

Earlier, the super-bantamweight semi-main went the full 10 and Javier Gallo (24-13-1) of Buena Park, Calif., pulled off an upset, taking a brutal, split decision over Jose Salgado (35-4-2) of Mexico. The judges’ scores were 96-94, 94-96, 97-93. Salgado fought with bloodied eyes.

Topping the undercard, featherweight Alberto Torres (9-0-2) of Sacramento won a six-round unanimous decision over Jose Silveira (17-21) of Mexico and middleweight Rudy Puga Jr. (9-0) of Salinas posted his eighth KO victory, flattening Cameron Sevilla (7-5-2) of Fife, Wash., in the sixth and final round.

In other bouts, it was featherweight Ivan Vergara (2-0) of nearby Vacaville by TKO-3 over Manuel Munoz (0-3) of Stockton and super-featherweight Steven Rapadas (1-0) of Sacramento in a majority draw-4 with Percy Peterson (1-14-3).