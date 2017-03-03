Buttigieg outpoints Jerkic for Commonwealth Crown

Boxing News

By Ray Wheatley — World of Boxing

Melbourne based Anthony Buttigieg (13-0, 3 KOs) scored a split twelve round decision over Newcastle based Rocky Jerkic (15-1, 12 KOs) to capture the vacant light middleweight Commonwealth crown at the Melbourne Pavillion, Melbourne, Victoria, Australia on Friday. Scores 115-113, 114-113, 113-115.

Buttigieg, 28 years is a former chef at the Crown Casino’s Rockpool restaurant and went into the fight as the underdog but was confident of victory. “I’m hoping he (Jerkic) tries to rely on his power because I have a really good defence and the longer he goes, the more weary he will grow. Tell him he is heading for deep water.”