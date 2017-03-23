Caferro battles Zeigler Saturday in Montana

Boxing News

By Ricardo Ibarra

Helena, Montana’s Duran Caferro, Jr. (15-1, 11 KOs) will headline this Saturday’s “Magic City Fight Night” promoted by Silver Wolf Fight Promotions at the Shrine Auditorium in Billings, Montana, taking on Cheyenne Zeigler (3-12, 2 KOs), of Lower Brule, South Dakota in a super welterweight match-up.

The once-beaten Caferro is hoping to add his thirteenth consecutive win in his first fight in seven months. A one-time amateur stand-out, the popular central Montana fighter has fought sixteen times as a pro and suffered his only defeat in his third bout, a third round stoppage loss to Maurice Anthony in 2012. He’s held the Montana State welterweight, super welterweight, and middleweight titles. In his most recent fight, Caferro defeated rugged journeyman Daniel Gonzalez by decision last August.

Zeigler, meanwhile, will look to break a two and a half year long hiatus, fighting for the first time since losing to Noel Harding in July of 2014. Caferro and Zeigler will meet in a scheduled six round bout.

Seven other bouts featuring some of Montana’s most promising fighters will make up the rest of the card. In a four round heavyweight special attraction, Anaconda’s Erick Hempstead (5-0, 5 KOs) will look to keep his unbeaten record intact, facing off with Warren Brockie (0-2), of Box Elder, Montana, in a rematch. The two fought last October in a wild two round slugfest won by Hempstead by TKO in the second.

In another heavyweight featured bout, popular local Melvin Weaselboy, at one time an accomplished amateur, will make his anticipated pro debut. Weaselboy will square off with Busby, Montana’s Ruben Roundstone, who will also step into the paid ranks for the first time, in a scheduled four rounder.

Kalispell’s Jesse Uhde (7-4, 3 KOs) and home-town favorite Daniel Gonzalez (12-39-2, 4 KOs) will meet for the third time in a four round middleweight rubber-match. The two faced off in 2014 and 2015 in two nip and tuck wars, with Uhde taking decision wins in both. In Uhde’s most recent bout, he stopped Andrew Howk in the third round last January. Gonzalez lost a six round majority decision to Duran Caferro in August in his last fight.

Jon Jay Mount (3-1, 2 KOs), of Billings, hopes to add his second consecutive win since coming back from three years of inactivity, taking on Kalispell’s Andrew Howk (0-4) in a four round light heavyweight match-up. Mount broke his inactive streak last August with a first round knockout over Darian Pongah. In Howk’s most recent bout, he lost to Jesse Uhde via third round TKO.

The always aggressive Steve “Hands of Gold” Villalobos (2-0, 2 KOs), of Burlington, Washington, looks for his third straight knockout win in a four round super welterweight contest, squaring off with Busby, Montana’s Chris Two Moons. Villalobos scored a first round stoppage of Erik Cronkhite in February in his most recent outing. Two Moons is making his pro debut.

Rounding out the remainder of the card will be a women’s super featherweight bout between Billings’ Shawna Anderson, who is making her pro debut, and Hays, Montana’s Wamnee Eureaux (0-0-1); and a middleweight bout featuring Glen Cislo (0-2) against an opponent TBD.

A series of amateur bouts originally scheduled to take place prior to the pro show have been canceled.

Doors to the event will open at 6 p.m. with the first bout set to start at 7:30. Presale tickets are available at Bones Arcade in Billings or at the door on fight night. For more info visit the Silver Wolf Fight Promotions Facebook page.