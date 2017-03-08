Caferro-Zeigler headlines Billings, Montana card March 25th

Boxing News

By Ricardo Ibarra

On Saturday, March 25th some of Montana’s best young fighters will be in action at the Shrine Auditorium in Billings, Montana as the fledgling Silver Wolf Fight Promotions stage their first card of the year, featuring a full line-up of both pro and amateur bouts. In the main event, Helena, Montana’s Duran Caferro, Jr. (15-1, 11 KOs) will return to the ring for the first time in seven months, taking on Cheyenne Ziegler (3-12, 2 KOs), of Lower Brule, South Dakota.

Caferro, a former amateur stand-out, has fought sixteen times as a pro suffering only one set-back, a third round stoppage loss to Maurice Anthony in August of 2012, and built a loyal fan following in the central Montana area. In his last bout, the slick boxer-puncher out-fought the durable Daniel Gonzalez over six rounds to claim a majority decision victory in August.

Zeigler, meanwhile, has not fought since July of 2014 when he lost in the first to Noel Harding. The two will meet in a six round super welterweight contest. An additional eight pro fights and several amateur matches fill out the remainder of the card.

In a four round middleweight bout that promises to deliver fireworks, Kalispell, Montana’s Jesse Uhde (7-4, 3 KOs) will square off with home-town favorite Daniel Gonzalez (12-39-2, 4 KOs) in a rubber match. The two fought in October of 2014 and again in February of 2015, waging back and forth battles in both bouts with Uhde claiming two unanimous decision wins. Since their last meeting, Uhde has fought only once, stopping Andrew Howk in the third round last January. Gonzalez, on the other hand, has fought six times since their last bout, going 2-4. In his most recent fight, he lost a six round majority decision to Duran Caferro.

Billings’ Jon Jay Mount (3-1, 2 KOs) will look for a second straight win since breaking a three year long hiatus from the sport, taking on Andrew Howk (0-4), of Kalispell, in a five round light heavyweight match-up. Mount last fought in August, scoring a first round knockout over Darian Pongah. In Howk’s most recent bout, he lost to Jesse Uhde via third round TKO.

Unbeaten cruiserweight Patrick Ferguson (6-0, 6 KOs) is scheduled to fight in an eight rounder, though an opponent has not been verified yet. Ferguson, of Spokane, Washington, is coming off a first round win over Justin Davis on February 25th.

In two featured heavyweight bouts, Anaconda, Montana’s Eric Hempstead (5-0, 4 KOs) will take on Warren Brocky (0-2), of Box Elder, Montana, in a rematch and Billings’ Melvin Weaselboy will make his pro debut against Ruben Roundstone, who is also making his pro debut. Both match-ups are scheduled for four rounds.

In other pro bouts, all scheduled for four rounds, Federal Way, Washington’s Steve Villalobos (2-0, 2 KOs) will take on James Sangrey (1-5, 1 KO) at 154 lbs.; Shawna Anderson makes her pro debut against Wamnee Eureaux (0-0-1) in a female Jr. lightweight contest; and Billings’ Justin Walker makes his entrance into the paid ranks against Great Falls, Montana’s Glen Cislo (0-2) in a middleweight match-up.

Doors to “Magic City Fight Night” will open at 3 p.m. with the amateur portion of the card kicking off the show at 4 p.m. and pro bouts set to start at 7:30 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at Bones Arcade in Billings or by calling 406-672-9019 or 406-301-0904. For more info visit the Silver Wolf Fight Promotions Facebook page.