Caleb Plant opponent named

Boxing News

Unbeaten prospect Caleb Plant (14-0, 10 KOs) will look to keep his perfect record intact when he takes on Thomas Awimbono (25-6-1, 21 KOs) in the main event of Premier Boxing Champions on February 25 from Legacy Arena at the BJCC in Birmingham, Alabama. Coverage on FS1 and FOX Deportes begins immediately following the PBC on FOX primetime show headlined by undefeated heavyweight world champion Deontay “The Bronze Bomber” Wilder defending his title against unbeaten Gerald “El Gallo Negro” Washington.

Televised coverage also features rising super welterweight contenders Tony Harrison and Jarrett Hurd in a 12-round world title eliminator, plus heavyweight Dominic Breazeale against undefeated Izuagbe Ugonoh.