Call for suspension of Butler: Incredible video of Montreal aftermath

Boxing News

By Dave Spencer

Aftershocks are still rippling through the Montreal boxing world from the melee that followed the Steven Butler versus Brandon Cook matchup Saturday night at the Bell Centre.

Cook remained undefeated and was victorious with a scintillating 7th round knockout but was quickly knocked to the canvas himself in celebration as bottles and debris were launched into the ring by angry fans upset that their man had lost. A metal wine bucket caught the visiting Ajax, Ontario fighter squarely in the head, just after being shoved by Butler himself.

New video footage shows the full effect of the launched missile along with Butler’s father entering the ring.

Turns out it was a family affair as the man arrested according to Montreal media reports was none other than Butler’s brother-in-law, Chayanne O’Neill Peralta-Garcia, 23 years old and on parole for manslaughter.

Peralta-Garcia, the brother of Butler’s girlfriend, is accused of assault causing injury to Cook and two others. The Crown objected to the release of the suspect who was believed to have fled a shoot-out and in was involved in car accident killing a 76-year-old man.

One other suspect was charged in incidents at the Bell Centre but released in promise to stand trial.

According to sources, the Quebec Commission should decide later this week as to what penalties and actions will be taken against Butler and his team. United Boxing, the Toronto promoters of Cook are asking for a year suspension for the Montreal fighter and that his father, who was removed several times from ringside during the fight be barred from any future contests. The elder Butler was one of the first people into the ring following the fight, jumping a barricade at ringside and stepping over the head of prone and motionless Cook who lay in the ring.

“He was right up in my face from the beginning of the fight,” said Don McDonald of Butler’s father, Clint Butler, “He was screaming f-you, f-Cook. We eventually went to (the promoter) Camille (Estephan) and asked that something be done, when that didn’t happen security finally removed him. He was moved the near the Commission and eventually they kicked him out from ringside as well.”

So far the Toronto contingent are a bit miffed that they have received zero communication in way of apologies from Butler, his team, or promoters.

The Eye of the Tiger Team has yet to issue an official statement that addresses the logistics that allowed the problems to occur at ringside that included vodka bottles, ice buckets can and bottles to be made available to patrons and ultimately hurled as projectiles.

Nor has it announced whether it will take any action against their fighter Steven Butler. In a statement issued in October releasing former world challenger Dierry Jean from his contract, Eye of the Tiger Management stated, “The values and conduct of our boxers outside the ring remain a priority. Beyond talent and abilities, it’s important for us that our athletes are role models for society.”

As for the boxer’s father who made his way over barricades, into the ring as was allowed to remain there, it is not the first time the elder Butler has lost it defending his son.

As a bantam league hockey coach, Butler was suspended for three years when his the 14-year-old son was ejected from a game.

According to a Toronto Star report, the 2007 incident had the coach hurling water bottles, pieces of plywood and abuse towards officials.

Apparently, Butler Sr. played hockey the same way he coached it. A 2004 incident when playing in a Quebec semi-pro league had him entering the stands to fight with fans. The aftermath resulted in an unprecedented 35 game suspension and being dropped by the team, the Verdun Dragons, coincidentally owned by then Group Yvon Michel (GYM) Vice President and financial partner, Dino Marchitello.

That was it for Butler’s playing career, except a comeback attempt in the same league 10 years later that lasted less than one game. In a 2015 match with the Laval Predators, a brawl broke out in the pre-game warm-up, and Butler amassed 17 penalty minutes along the way and was suspended for the rest of the season and playoffs.

Butler was hailed by promoters (just as David Lemieux was when he turned pro) as the Sydney Crosby of boxing, but at this point, there seems to be more Hanson brothers in the family tree than any Conn Smythe candidates.