Campa KOs Quintero, remains unbeaten

Boxing News

Unbeaten super lightweight prospect Pedro “La Roca” Campa rock (25-0, 19 KOs) scored an impressive fourth round KO over former world title challenger Marvin Quintero (30-8, 25 KOs) on Saturday night at the crowded municipal gymnasium in Guaymas, Sonora, Mexico. The end came at the 1:18 mark.

Also, jr flyweight Gilberto “Parrita” Medina (24-3, 20 KOs) scored a ten round split decision over former world champion Mario “Dragoncito” Rodríguez (19-13-5, 12 KOs). Scores were 99-91, 98-92 Medina and 97-93 Rodríguez.