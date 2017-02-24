Canadian card ushers in new era

Boxing News

By Dave Spencer

It’s not often your phone will ever ring 48 hours before any Ontario, Canada fight card. Promoters are invariably way too busy putting out fires and jumping through hoops to assure that all bouts are presented as scheduled and rearranging deck chairs in hopes that the whole entirety doesn’t sink.

But Saturday’s nine-fight card at The Hershey Centre in Mississauga hopes to issue in a new era for the sport as long-standing commissioner Ken Hayashi has now retired and Ray Dempster has assumed the position.

“The fights were all finalized weeks ago and I’m finally doing what a promoter is supposed to do,” explained Don McDonald of his early morning phone call, “I’m promoting.”

“Usually at this point, I’d be heading crosstown to meet up with the commissioner at a local Burger King and be given an ultimatum of some sort and an impossible problem to solve within the hour.”

This time out though the veteran promoter has different problems, ones any promoter would want to have. “I’ve got all the floor tables sold out and only a few grandstand seats left; we’re busy adding sections in hopes to accommodate everyone.”

The card itself, even by promoter’s standards, admittedly won’t set the world on fire with 10-0 local welterweight Cody Crowley matched up against Juan Carlos Cano (15-3-2) of Argentina headlining the affair. But there is an air of optimism that prevails over the Ontario scene that hasn’t existed for as long as anybody remembers. Most shows get buried before they’re ever announced or they just happen somewhere else as rival promoter Lee Baxter has done in recent months, having shows in different provinces where the ruling bodies are more accommodating. Baxter already has an excellent card set in place for March.

“I’m excited for boxing now,” says McDonald who has been promoting in the province since the only 2000’s. “We are getting positive results and hope that our Ontario fighters will be on equal footing to those in Montreal and Quebec.”

McDonald had always cited the most difficult thing in the past was the ever-changing boundaries were never written in stone and would seemingly differ from week to week. “The most important thing right now is that we have an open dialogue. Ray knows I’ve been in the business for a long time and respects my input. He not only talks to me and other promoters but he talks to Montreal and sees what they’re doing there. He is open and the sport can only benefit.

McDonald predicts that it will take four years for Canada’s largest city Toronto to rival its counterpart Montreal in terms of cards and world champions. “Ontario will have world champions and world class events if we’re on equal footing, I have no doubt.”

Saturday’s Hershey Centre card can be seen FREE via internet on https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC22i7hNE51BtJRF7HnFN_Ag starting at 8:00pm.