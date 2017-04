Boxing News

Canelo Alvarez is talking kayo in regard to his PPV showdown with archrival Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. on May 6 in Las Vegas.

“It’s my first time moving up to this division and to this weight, but I do have the power to knock him out when that opportunity occurs,” Alvarez told the Los Angeles Times.

Canelo, the WBO 154lb world champion, will be fighting Junior at a catch weight of 164 lbs.