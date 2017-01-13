Boxing News

Canelo Alvarez vs. Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. May 6

It’s official. Golden Boy Promotions today announced that Canelo Alvarez (48-1-1, 34 KOs) vs. Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. (50-2-1, 32 KOs) is on for May 6, Cinco de Mayo weekend, on HBO PPV. The 12-rounder will be contested at a maximum of 164.5 pounds. Details regarding venue and an international press tour will be announced soon.

Canelo Alvarez: “I’m excited to announce my fight against Julio César Chávez, Jr. and confirm that I will be prepared, like I’ve been throughout my career, to give a great fight. I want to remind you that when two Mexican fighters face-off, a spectacular show is guaranteed, and I can assure you that May 6 will be no exception especially during the Cinco de Mayo festivities. Cinco de Mayo and Mexican Independence Day in September are important dates for us Mexicans, and I’m expecting a great night for boxing and the whole world.”

Julio César Chávez, Jr: “I dedicate this fight to Mexico. I’m going to win, but my country will too because this is the fight that boxing needs.”










    world boxing association

    world boxing council



    boxing news tips






    philly boxing history

    All contents copyright 1999, 2000, 2001, 2002, 2003, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017 by Freitag Marketing Services, LLC.
    The information on this site cannot be reused without written permission.