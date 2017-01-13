Canelo Alvarez vs. Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. May 6

Boxing News

It’s official. Golden Boy Promotions today announced that Canelo Alvarez (48-1-1, 34 KOs) vs. Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. (50-2-1, 32 KOs) is on for May 6, Cinco de Mayo weekend, on HBO PPV. The 12-rounder will be contested at a maximum of 164.5 pounds. Details regarding venue and an international press tour will be announced soon.

Canelo Alvarez: “I’m excited to announce my fight against Julio César Chávez, Jr. and confirm that I will be prepared, like I’ve been throughout my career, to give a great fight. I want to remind you that when two Mexican fighters face-off, a spectacular show is guaranteed, and I can assure you that May 6 will be no exception especially during the Cinco de Mayo festivities. Cinco de Mayo and Mexican Independence Day in September are important dates for us Mexicans, and I’m expecting a great night for boxing and the whole world.”

Julio César Chávez, Jr: “I dedicate this fight to Mexico. I’m going to win, but my country will too because this is the fight that boxing needs.”