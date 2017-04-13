Boxing News

Canelo-Chavez Jr brothers fight April 29

Omar “Businessman” Chávez (35-3-1, 23 KOs) and Ramón “Inocente” Álvarez (24-5-2, KOs) will fight at the Gimnasio “Manuel Bernardo Aguirre” in Chihuahua, Mexico, the week before their brothers, Julio Cesar and Saul clash. Chavez aims to avenge the decision defeat he suffered against Álvarez in September 2014.

Photo: Zanfer

Omar Chavez: I don’t deny Ramon’s victory, but I wasn’t 100% ready. This time it will be different.

Ramon Alvarez: I always prepare 100%. I will defeat Omar again, and it’ll be a great fight!










